Rapper and Actor Chef Sean Brings the Heat with His Album My Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Flex Off” and “Oh My God” are club bangers and the talk of DJ pools and music fans on the club circuit.

Movie fans know him for his pivotal acting role in the hit film, “Jason’s Lyric”, starring Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett Smith. Rapper and film actor, Chef Sean, got a chance to show music fans his gifted performance skills on the mic at his recent live performance opening for Juicy J’s sold-out and standing-room-only show during BET Awards Week. Chef Sean is also showing fans a new level of his solid talent in the business with his new music project release, My Life.

As a rap recording artist, Chef Sean is serving up hits with his album, My Life. Two of the stand-out tracks, “Flex Off” and “Oh My God” are club bangers and the talk of DJ pools and music fans on the club circuit. Sirius XM’s Shade 105 put the spotlight on “Oh My God” with its solid groove. The entire album project is fire with no fillers on the project. Out of 5 stars, My Life gets 5 stars for its dope production, performance, and hit factor tracks on the album. Check out the music video, “Oh My God”.

Credit: Telicia King