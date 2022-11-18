Rapper HeadKrack Chooses Violence In Wild, Weird New Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

HeadKrack is known as a TV persona, but he’s also a BAR-barian and has lyrics to go. Check out his new song “Violence.”

One thing is for certain watching and listening to Headkrack destroy his inner demon is a bit disturbing, entertaining, and thought provoking. As our culture continues to break down the stigma around talking about mental struggles, Headkrack keeps telling his stories, and sharing his experiences regarding the civil war of the soul.

“Violence” directed by Kansas Bowling is dingy, ominous and something we’ve all been through. While we all don’t have the creative muscles and lyrics showcased in this imagined tribute to self-destruction we can relate to. “The problem is him,” Krack rhymes. “I’m a m’fn problem.” The late Prodigy once said, “hip-hop is our therapy.” For artist like Headkrack, the conversation takes place not only in interviews, but in his songs as well.

Cinematically, “Violence” is crazy fun to watch as you dissect the clever word-play line by ‘what the F am I watchin?!’ line. Bass thumps as a skittering beat doubles back and forth. Over this backdrop, HeadKrack declares, “Woke up today and chose violence, came here to kills this sh*t while I’m smilin”

This video and single “Violence b/w For The Love” are offerings off his upcoming project titled MikroDose! and lyrically addresses the need to reflect, reset and re-engage. Wildly imaginative projects have never been a problem for Headkrack the ultra-professional wordsmith, MC, Radio / TV Personality, and Celebrity Boxer among other things.