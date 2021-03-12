Rapper SMILEZ Drops Club Banger With “Head Shoulders”

(AllHipHop Music)
Los Angeles rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, SMILEZ drops the visual for his debut solo single “Head Shoulders.”
Draped head-to-toe in yellow and serving up bars as bold, b####, and bright as his favorite color, the vibrant beat bounces between slippery flute as he lifts up lurid bars with unapologetic energy. The track ultimately flips the old school rhyme “Head, Shoulders, Knees, Toes” on its head as a raunchy club banger.
SMILEZ states, “The craziest moment shooting this video was climbing onto the billboard and painting that s### yellow. We didn’t have any permits and it could’ve ended really bad. Thankfully, the s### went perfect. We got a few performance shots out of it, it was a let’s takeover the world moment,” SMILEZ explained.
Like a turned-up Hip-Hop superhero waiting in the wings, SMILEZ has been making noise and big moves, touring with superstars, Juice WRLD, Lil Pump, and Trippie Redd across North America. He also opened for Tekashi 6ix9ine in Europe.