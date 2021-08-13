Ray Kirk is Receiving Love For His New Song “We Made It”

Ray Kirk has released his latest single named “We Made It” en route to a position amongst some of the finest musicians in the industry, and it makes a statement about his sheer skill.

Hip hop artist Ray Kirk’s journey to where he is today has been anything from ordinary. Ray Kirk and his hip hop group “423 Cross United” were highly successful in Osaka, Japan, after beginning to perform at the age of 14 and taking it more seriously at the age of 16. His band performed in both Osaka and Tokyo and gained the attention of Columbia Music Japan in the process. Ray Kirk has stayed to his work since then, and he is ready to make his sound be heard to a greater extent.

Ray Kirk has released his latest single named “We Made It” en route to a position amongst some of the finest musicians in the industry, and it makes a statement about his sheer skill. Ray and his colleague Brian Mcknight Jr. remark about the fact that they have finally made it after years of hard work. No matter what anybody says or discusses, Ray and the people he surrounds himself with know what’s up, and at the end of that day, that is all that matters.

“We Made It” demonstrates Ray Kirk’s star potential and lyrical ability. He has a distinct sound that is unlike anything we’ve heard before, and it’s only a matter of time until the rest of the world notices. Be sure to check out Ray Kirk and everything he has to offer; he is one artist you won’t want to pass up.

Stream Ray Kirk’s “We Made It” on Spotify here.

Follow Ray Kirk on Instagram here.