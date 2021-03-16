Rayven Justice Delivers “Back To Slidin” Ft Sada Baby, YBN Nahmir, Jim Jones & Too Short

(AllHipHop Music)
Rayven Justice is restoring the essence of his originality. In 2014, the East Oakland singer released his first big hit “Slide Thru”. Since then, he’s gone on to collaborate with Hip-Hop heavyweights such as Migos, Too Short, E-40, Jim Jones to name a few. Today, he is returning with a brand new project titled “Back To Slidin” which features an all-star cast of collaborators including Sada Baby, Yungeen Ace, Pacman Da Gunman, YBN Nahmir and many more.
The Bay Area native kicked 2021 off with his smash single “Doggin” featuring Sada Baby, which sampled the classic Chaka Khan track “Ain’t Nobody”. Followed by his second single “RIDE” which interpolated the timeless Nelly track “Ride Wit Me” hook. “Back To Slidin” features production from Wave 808, Link Up, Space, Werd, Vinnie and more.
With a contagious style Rayven Justice reps Oakland and has been making waves on the music scene worldwide from New York to Atlanta to Germany shwoing that his music transcends labels and exceeds expectations time and time again.
Drawing from his bitter sweet environment to tell the real stories that fans hear in his music. His first album, I Have a Dream, encompasses the reality of his ruff yet beautiful childhood with its street-smart lyrics and catchy beats.
“Music is my passion and I value the abilities I have to experience the creative process from beginning to finished product.”
Starting off as a rapper, Rayven’s style quickly morphed into a style that is heavily influenced by R&B. Now with eight years and counting in the game, Rayven’s future endeavors include opening his own studio and branching into the film industry and continuing to develop his style further. Check out this new project filled with big features and even bigger records that will resonate across the globe.