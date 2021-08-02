Record Label L-Easy Music is Giving Incredible Opportunities to New Artists

Lucky founded L-Easy music with the vision of launching the careers of talented people. In addition, his vision is to put Africa on the map and provide a global platform for different talents.

Everyone is, in some way, excited to discover a brand-new artist with amazing talent. It’s even more fulfilling to watch a musician you feel has the potential to become a star in the music industry. Unfortunately, not every artist you deem to have the potential makes it to the bigger stage. Some miss out simply because they didn’t have the opportunity to showcase their talents. It is a very challenging journey for most artists, with those making their way to the top describing how tough it was to get recognition.

Some artists only need a platform to get their careers started. Lucky Obibi Oghnechawuko, or L-Easy as he’s known, is dedicated to uplifting young talents. He is a top music producer and digital entrepreneur from Port-Harcourt, Nigeria. He is a promising talent in Afro beats and is one of the most successful Nigerian artists today. He is the founder and owner of L-Easy Music Worldwide, an international record label based in Port-Harcourt.

L-Easy is passionate about helping other young artists show the world their talents. He understands the plight young artists have trying to break their way into the music industry. He was in the same situation six years ago and knows the importance of giving someone else an opportunity. He not only shows them the right direction but also positively impacts their young careers.

Lucky founded L-Easy music with the vision of launching the careers of talented people. In addition, his vision is to put Africa on the map and provide a global platform for different talents. This is while still holding to the African values of dignity for all uniting everyone through music. The record label has two talented artists signed on its roster, Hitboy Kellz and Highlife Soes.

Hitboy Kelzz is a talented singer, songwriter, and producer with a unique sound. His music sound, Afroganstar, is a hip-hop, RnB, dancehall, and Afrobeat blend. He released his debut single ‘Confused’ early in the year.

Highlife Soes is a young talented musician with a distinct musical style and genre. He is on the verge of releasing his debut single, which he promises to be nothing but the best.

The two artists remind L-Easy of his own tough background and who needed help to break through. Being able to help such artists grow their brands gives him a sense of fulfillment, and it’s just a matter of time before they are recognized by the world.

As a label, L-Easy Music looks forward to supporting and giving opportunities to the right talents in the future. His joy is to see such talents shine beyond the African continent and onto the global arena. The label is also in the process of signing other new artists.