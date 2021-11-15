Recording Artist and Producer LaChaleur Is Already an International Star

Diomande Elliott, aka LaChaleur, is a fast-rising music star from the Bronx, New York. LaChaleur is a talented artist and producer swiftly announcing his name in the international music scene. The gifted singer brings a unique and fresh touch to the music scene with his fashion sense that mixes rock, high-end urban wear, and West […]

Diomande Elliott, aka LaChaleur, is a fast-rising music star from the Bronx, New York. LaChaleur is a talented artist and producer swiftly announcing his name in the international music scene. The gifted singer brings a unique and fresh touch to the music scene with his fashion sense that mixes rock, high-end urban wear, and West African aesthetics. LaChaleur also has a versatile ear for music, evident in how he smoothly fuses all the different elements resulting in a dope outcome.

In his few placements as a producer, he has created numerous records for various artists, including Efya, Asap Ferg, Desiigner, 147 Cal boy, 27 Delly, Hassirv, Q Da Fool, Mac Sauce, and so much more. With Ivorian origins, LaChaleur shares a deep connection with African music. He has done numerous African-inspired pieces, including a freestyle a year back for a Nigerian awards show. LaChaleur has also worked with numerous global music stars from the African continent, including opening for Grammy award winner Sarkodie, P Square, Tekno, and many others.

LaChaleur also flaunts and leverages his diverse linguistic abilities to create collective music, which includes mixing different languages in one song. However, French remains to be one of the main dialects that he learned in the Ivory Coast. In fact, his stage name LaChaleur is French-inspired, meaning “The Heat.” Most of his fans can attest to his love for language as he likes to throw in some French into his songs whenever he can.

Building a successful career in the music industry can be one of the toughest tasks for an artist, as it’s a highly demanding task. LaChaleur has not found the journey easy, and he had to continually work hard, pushing the limits to make his music dream a reality. Consistency is one of the key factors to success in music, which has been a tough nut to crack for LaChaleur. He terms it as a challenge he still faces today to some extent.

“I may be consistent in some aspects, but I sometimes know funds and even just time can cause a halt, but I never let it bring me down fully. I still find a way to be productive even if it isn’t for myself,” explains LaChaleur.

On the right path to success in music, LaChaleur believes he has experienced many life lessons that he can share to inspire others. To him, it’s not just about you; sometimes, you may run into situations where ideally, you’d like it to be highlighted on you, but it’s ok to play behind the curtains. He believes that sometimes you have to plant the seeds and see how they grow because the best things come unexpectedly. So, give it your all while you can as long as you maneuver with a genuine purpose, and believe that God will bless you when the time is right.

Though he is highly passionate about being a performer, LaChaleur doesn’t plan to be one for the rest of his life. He wants to diversify and take a different path within the music industry, like possibly establishing a record label. He wants to leverage his selfless mindset to help others get into positions and develop their goals.