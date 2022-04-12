“Red Sky,” Richard Mirkie’s New Single, Defies Convention

“Red Sky,” Richard Mirkie’s latest single, has broken streaming records around the world. Richard’s career skyrocketed as a result of the song’s immediate success. Throughout the world, admirers of his music have taken notice.

A lifelong music fan, Richard Mirkie was raised in a house-music-centric neighborhood. Over the years he has worked in the music industry, he has witnessed the flow of music change and evolve. In other words, music has a profound effect on him because he has a deep understanding of how it works. The best way to express this is through his music.

Only a few weeks ago, “Red Sky” was released. The song surprised everyone and defied all expectations. Listening to it will give you a new lease on life. Restarting a project can have an enormous impact.

You may listen to Richard Mirkie’s new track here:

Follow Richard on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richardmirkie/