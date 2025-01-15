Redman Drops Self-Directed Video “Booyaka Shot” From “Muddy Waters Too” Album

Redman is back with a bang, delivering the self-directed music video for his standout single, “Booyaka Shot. The song is from his highly anticipated album Muddy Waters Too. The dynamic visual showcases Redman’s signature energy, eccentric style and, of course, his raw bars.
The video co-stars Oshun Dryv (@SuperStarShunHun) and Merideth Morgan (@MeridethMorgan), is a testament to Redman’s crazy creative vision. It is a dense and heavy. The song was produced by @Th3oryHazit and co-produced by Redman himself. “Booyaka Shot” boasts a hard-hitting beat that perfectly complements Redman’s unique delivery.
Fans can stream “Booyaka Shot” on all major platforms and explore exclusive merch via Redman’s Linktree.