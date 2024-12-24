Redman Releases Muddy Waters Too, Stream It Here

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Redman’s Muddy Waters Too is out – listen now!

Redman has FINALLY dropped Muddy Waters Too, the highly anticipated sequel to his iconic 1996 album Muddy Waters.

Released on Christmas Eve, the unorthodox release date only adds to the album’s intrigue. The project boasts a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, including Method Man, Snoop Dogg, and KRS-One. The 32-track opus also features contributions from ’90s heavyweights like Queen Latifah, Naughty By Nature, Shaquille O’Neal, Faith Evans, Sheek Louch, Kid Capri, and Rah Digga.

On the production side, Redman enlisted an all-star team that includes Erick Sermon, Rockwilder, Mike & Keys, Rick Rock, Khrysis, and himself. The album continues Redman’s legacy by adding a seventh chapter to his signature “Soopaman Luva” series, with Melanie Rutherford lending her talents to the track.

Redman announced the release date just last week after building momentum with the singles “Jersey” and “Don’t Wanna C Me Rich.” Muddy Waters Too marks the New Jersey legend’s first full-length album in nearly a decade, following 2015’s Mudface. During the years in between, Redman focused on acting, landing roles in Power Book II: Ghost and A Hip Hop Family Christmas.

Stream it below!