Reggae Artist Popbelli Drops His New Single “Animal”

Check out this new banging cut for the summer bye veteran reggae artist Popbelli.

You don’t want to miss this!

Veteran artist Popbelli just dropped his banging new single, “Animal.”

Winner of the 2018 DJ Power Summit new music competition, Popbelli is a Reggae Artist. His single “This One N That One” peaked at # 2 on Serato’s White Label Top 10, four consecutive weeks!

Known for his unique sound and controversial lyrics, Popbelli speaks about real life situations and love in an unruly fashion. Popbelli upholds the credibility in his recordings and looks to bring the audience great music.

This year, his first two releases are “Animal” and “U. R.” There are two words to describe these releases from Popbelli: “Party” and “Comedy.”

Take a listen to “Animal” below!