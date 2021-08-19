Rell Heff Shows Off On New Track “Still With”

“Still With” delves into the realities of growing up in the same neighborhood as Rell Heff. It’s a battle for most people where he comes from, and only a handful make it out to see a brighter day.

Rell Heff, who is from the seventh block of Queens, New York, is a young rapper hungry to secure his place among the finest in the music industry. He began writing entire verses in sixth grade and has known for quite some time that music was going to be the path he took; it was simply a matter of time. Rell Heff has been making some buzz in the music scene lately with the release of his newest track, “Still With.”

“Still With” delves into the realities of growing up in the same neighborhood as Rell Heff. It’s a battle for most people where he comes from, and only a handful make it out to see a brighter day. Heff wants to break the mold and establish a name for himself, but he also wants his brothers to know that he will always be there for them no matter what happens. As he lays his bars, you can feel his emotions flood forth, comforting you that this one originates from a particular place in Rell Heff’s heart.

Rell Heff’s latest track, “Still With,” is an essential must-listen. Few young artists in the game can communicate their feelings as well as he can with his lyrics, indicating that his time will come soon. Keep up with Rell Heff to ensure you don’t miss out on any of his upcoming releases.

Stream Rell Heff’s “Still With” on Spotify here.

Follow Rell Heff on Instagram here.