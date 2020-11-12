Rich the Kid Serves Up Pizza With NBA Youngboy In New Video “Bankroll”

(AllHipHop Music)
Rich the Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are ready to release their full-length collaborative album, Nobody Safe, on November 20th and they delivered the video for the project’s first single “Bankroll.”
Directed by Rambino, the video captures an elaborate heist at a shady pizza spot where Rich is making pies. Ahead of the video release, the song earned over 5 million streams in October, trending #1 on Triller and landing in playlists like Spotify’s Rap Caviar and New Music Friday, as well as Apple Music’s Rap Life, Hot Tracks and more. Watch the “Bankroll” video here and pre-order Nobody Safe here.
Spread the love