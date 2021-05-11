Richie Re Taps Trap Beckham For “Long Hair Thick A$$”

Flint, Michigan Native Rapper Richie Re teamed up with superstar Trap Beckham for the release of summer’s hot summer anthem “Long Hair Thick A$$,” following the success of her current single ‘On the Flo.’

Bringing the heat out of Flint, MI, independent artist and rapper Richie Rehas surpassed many of her counterparts within the 3 years of her career. Being an independent artist, she’s already surpassed 14 million streams on her latest album Rich B#### Chronicles Vol. 1 that was released in late November with artist Trina “Big Money”, YN Jay “Coochie Girl”, and QC artist Kollision “Goldmine.”

Seeing that the industry is taking a new turn with females dominating like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, the guys have had a run for their money. On the rise with endless views and streams, Richie Re is making her mark in the game. Following the success of her solo single “On the Flo”, sampled from hip hop superstar David Banner’s ‘Like a Pimp’…” Richie and Trap Beckham’s collaborative effort is giving real Freaknik vibes. Having great energies on the record the two are already getting great feedback and responses from their fans across the world.

Listen Here :

https://richiere.ffm.to/longhairthickass