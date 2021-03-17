RichPoint Music’s Brazil Hill Debuts With “Beat It”

(AllHipHop Music)
When you hear the name Brazil Hill, great expectations follow.
No stranger to the struggle or hard work, RichPoint Music’s “it-factor” is killing ’em softly.
Deemed by many, a creative genius, Brazil delivers the versatility and consistency needed to become a staple in this game. Her tracks are rooted in raw emotion, contain relatable content and overall, just make you feel good. There’s no topic or genre Brazil can’t make her own.
The epitome of authentic artistry, Brazil Hill makes her AllHipHop.com debut with her new single “Beat It”; a feel-good track for the masses.
Inspired by the gifts and hardships of everyday life, Brazil’s music has become therapeutic for not only herself but the listener. Whether she’s singing or delivering bars, each track is a hit, and now she’s back with her first single of the year.
“Beat It” is a fun, flirty track that puts you in the mindset of a night out with nothing, but good vibes; a club banger and an undeniable follow up to 2020 singles, “U” and “Today23”.
Take a listen to “Beat It” above!