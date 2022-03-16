Ricky Niemann Aka Ricky Has the Industry Buzzing Since the Release of “OD”

Ricky Niemann aka RICKY is a thriving young artist who just released his debut single “OD”. Ricky Niemann aka RICKY felt in his heart that he needed to create a song to honor the young rappers we have lost in recent years to drug overdoses like Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD. The drug epidemic is a rising issue in today’s society and Ricky Niemann aka RICKY wanted to shine some light on this problem and bring awareness to all young listeners out there. “OD” is a well-crafted lyrical masterpiece that is rapped over a smooth melodic guitar-driven beat. “OD” was released on March 4th and the industry has been buzzing ever since.

When he was 14 years old Ricky Niemann aka RICKY got his start in the music industry as a promoter for Show out Entertainment. He was able to rapidly climb the ranks within the company and hosted some of the most legendary events in the North Bay area. While attending high school Ricky Niemann aka RICKY felt in his heart that he wanted to transition from being a promoter to an artist. He started studying some of the greats like Mac Miller, and Kid Cudi in order to develop his skills with a pen and paper. Upon cultivating his craft Ricky Niemann aka RICKY started his own record label Rose City Entertainment LLC and signed himself. He has since focused on expanding his outreach as an artist and growing his company.

2022 will be a massive year for Ricky Niemann aka RICKY as an artist and an entrepreneur. This is just the beginning for this rising superstar so be sure to stream “OD” on Spotify and check out his Instagram for announcements regarding his next body of work.