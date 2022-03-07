Ricky Rikkardo X Kid Red x White Wop “ReRockin”

When you got #Saucey ,#JokesUp , #UrDone , and #WhiteGummyExotic all on 1 song you can expect to have it on repeat!

Rising/Independent Star Ricky Rikkardo from Brooklyn NY, Who’s Fresh off his last release with hip hop legend Jim Jones is Back with another Banger! Ricky teamed up with Kid Red And White Wop from the Bay Area, California, and delivered an absolute smash.

“ReRockin” ! When you got #Saucey ,#JokesUp , #UrDone , and #WhiteGummyExotic all on 1 song you can expect to have it on repeat! Look out for WillpowerEnt who produced “ReRockin” and some of the hottest artists out of NYC!



