“Right Now” Produced by Groove Kennedy ft. P Stew and Neezy Noe

The second single from record label, Jesus Rode a Dinosaur’s compilation album Evil, In Diana, is the rap pop song, “Right Now.” The entire album was produced by Groove Kennedy, and this song features rappers P Stew, Neezy Noe, and Jazmin Blue. Evil, In Diana, is already in the talks for album of the year at the Grammy Awards with its unique sound. The album features seven artists signed to the label, and features different genres from rock, blues, and of course rap. The album also features a spoken word track from Emmy Award winner, Matthew Madania.

“Right Now” is the second single from the album. It features two New York City rappers in Jazmin Blue and Neezy Noe, and a first verse from rapper P Stew, who sets the song on fire with his first verse. The hook by Blue is simple but beautiful, and the second verse from Neezy Noe really made me want more.

All the rappers seem to shine on this splendidly produced track from Groove Kennedy, but after inquiring more, and a google search on these young talented rappers, I found that P Stew is actually a big time baller for the Indiana Hoosiers. When I reached back to Groove Kennedy, he informed me, “P Stew is perfect on that song. He did the verse on his own, and it really created the whole atmosphere of the song. The others played off him.”

Kennedy and label reps confirmed that P Stew was the Hoosier hooper Parker Stewart, and Kennedy provided this quote, “P Stew is one of the best rappers that is unsigned right now. He has a bright future ahead of him knocking down beats whenever he wants to stop knocking down jump shots, or perhaps he will do both. He has the ability to do both.”

Kennedy also mentioned that Evil, In Diana only featured two artists that weren’t signed to the label (Jesus Rode a Dinosaur), one is the Emmy Award winner and the other is rapper P Stew. “Right Now” is a great first piece for the world to hear P Stew but he has tons of other great music online.

Groove Kennedy, whose production credits include Nappy Roots, No Limit Records, Young Money Records, and of course Kanye West, is steadily building quite the roster at Jesus Rode a Dinosaur, and he said he would love to work with P Stew in the future. “I hope it will happen. He is a tremendous rapper.”

The 7 song compilation album, all of them produced by Groove Kennedy, is available on www.JesusRodeAdinosaur.com . The second single, Right Now, is available to listen to below.

https://audiomack.com/dj-shoestring/song/right-now