Rising Artist TCM Pain Delivers Heartfelt Single “You Should Know”

Music is a healing tool for many people globally, and musicians have continued to put out music capable of having profound impressions on their fans. TCM Pain released “You Should Know” July 1, 2022 in wake of a dear friend who passed away last year.

Since release, this song has gained a lot of attention and is garnering streams on music platforms. As an artist who has always been passionate about his feelings, his new song talks about a significant life experience in the line that says, “I love you and miss you, I just want you to know.” TCM Pain’s goal with “You Should Know” is to express his feelings and show compassion to the listener as we all have lost something important to us before. In this song, Pain shows his fans a vital side of his artistry they can relate to.

When pressing play on “You Should Know”, you hear a smooth, soothing melody partnered with a crisp-sounding guitar. Pain slides on this beat providing lyrics about how his life has changed since his recent loss. Pain has shown promising potential with his releases like “I’m Coming Home” and recent hit “Don’t Know Her”.

Another hit to add on to the year will only benefit the young artist looking into 2023. Expect to see more and more tracks from TCM Pain before the year is out. Be on the lookout for “You Should Know” in particular, which you can stream on all platforms to become a fan if you aren’t already!

Connect with TCM Pain:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tcmpain/

Twitter – https://mobile.twitter.com/tcmpainn

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@tcmpain

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/5uegG7eVO4K6k5ryu3AK7o?si=uzTCT7zoQjy0FaLPenOyeQ

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tcm-pain/1553991230

SoundCloud – https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/9CLvskLimzxLWzV29