Rising Hip Hop Artist Elevated Shares His Top Accomplishments and Advice

Most devoted musicians know how challenging and unrewarding music can sometimes be. You can invest a huge amount of money and time in the art but only end with a few streams or playing to empty rooms or halls with only a few believing in your talent. This is a brutal and unforgiving experience that every musician may possibly face.

But no matter how tough or competitive the industry is, the most hard-working and resilient artists often end up finding success. Though success might have a different meaning from one person to another, the feeling of accomplishment is usually fulfilling and motivating enough to continue putting in the work.

Rising musician Elevated is one of the artists who knows what success feels like, and he loves to share his accomplishments and advice to motivate other artists. Elevated is a talented singer and producer and the brains behind the thriving Elevated Beats, a music brand known for having some of the “sickest” beats. The Surrey-based record producer, audio engineer, and musician has hit numerous career highlights and successes, including rising to the global music stage.

Elevated rose from uploading beats on YouTube for fun to working and collaborating with some of the top names in the music industry. He has worked with Central Cee, Fredo, Giggs, Jorja Smith, Jay1, Yxng Bane, Ynw Melly, and others. He also has unreleased music with many artists that will be aired in the coming days. Elevated says that working with these artists and musicians ushered him to a whole new level in the industry.

He never forgets the first-ever major project that placed him on the map opening the doors for more significant accomplishments. This was a special project by Octavian, the Spaceman mixtape that received significant traction in the music scene. Most of the beats on the mixtape were made on YouTube, with Octavian emailing him to set up a studio session to work together on even more significant projects. Elevated adds that it’s from that project that he got his current producer tag.

But among the many achievements, Elevated points out his biggest accomplishment as an artist was the opportunity to compose music for the documentary, “The Outsiders “ that Simon Fredrick directed.

“That was big for me because it was outside my comfort zone, and it was a chance to showcase my diversity as a musician. I love what the documentary was about and was honored to be involved, ” explains Elevated.

Elevated advises other aspiring artists to be the best in whatever they do. He challenges them to make music that is true to them and not for the money or fame. He believes that trends will forever come and go, but you need to focus on the music quality and what sounds best to you. He also encourages other artists to not be afraid to experiment and try new things beyond their comfort zone. As a seasoned producer, Elevated says that a lot of great music comes from accidents and mistakes in the studio. So, don’t be afraid to learn from your own experiences.