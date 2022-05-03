Rising Hip Hop Artist $PAID Is On A Mission To Reach Others 

Working alongside Jay K from Kansas on beats and TreyKapriooKaptures on new visuals, the artist has a team in place that’s looking to get after it.

Every artist, no matter what kind, has a unique ability to recreate feelings and emotions without ever having to say a word. The beauty of art brings people together, heals people, and helps those around us understand each other a little better. Upcoming hip hop artist $PAID knows this and allows his raw emotions to dictate whatever lyrics he is scribbling down on his notepad.

Working alongside Jay K from Kansas on beats and TreyKapriooKaptures on new visuals, the artist has a team in place that’s looking to get after it. “We get in discord and make everything from scratch,” explained $PAID. $PAID’s next move includes the release of an upcoming EP titled ‘Slow Rides & Fast Women’.

