Rising Singer Antonio Edwards and Musician Vince lajan Becomes a Major Hit

Good music doesn’t have an expiration date. When you are happy, you enjoy the music. But when you are sad, you understand the lyrics much more. Music is like having a best friend around, whether it is just for yourself or for other people. If you enjoy creating it, being professional is almost second nature.

Antonio is an American rapper and songwriter from New York. He showed interest in music when he was a child and constantly expressed his skills rather than being in the streets. He used to do ciphers at school. He has an amazing stage presence, studied Social media marketing and Computer Science, furthermore, Haitianbird is quite the motivational speaker.

He released ‘Antonio 2.0’ followed by the “handz up” mixtape which earned him quite the recognition in the growing Hip-Hop community. He went on to release a few other tapes that only but aided in solidifying his status as a star on the rise

With the release of ”teach em” co-produced by Loulou Beatz and Xtrabeats.

The song became a massive hit throughout social media such as Facebook, Twitter even in Haiti then the official video of ”Sweaty” finally earned him the spot as one of the greatest to do it. Antonio is now working on the release of new projects in Creole. Also, the goal is to conquer a wider audience and have his voice echo throughout many stadiums to come.