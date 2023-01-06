RJ Payne And Lloyd Banks Link To Start An Inferno

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

@iamRJPayne and @LloydBanks link up and the ensuing lyrics are enough to jumpstart the whole culture. Check the lyrics and beat by @cartunebeatz.

Both RJ Payne and Lloyd Banks have consistently delivered fire in the last couple of years, but they have sparked a proverbial blaze at the top of 2023. “Banks Meets Payne” is just what it says, an overdose of bars over a banging beat by @cartunebeatz. Lyrics man seem like a thing of the past in the current climate, but this collaboration is proof that it doesn’t have to be that way. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 44 seconds, it leaves you wanting more. Payne does what he does best, rips the mic like a man possessed by a demon. So, instead of pulling lines from the song, we want you to just listen below. “Banks Meets Payne” is one big quotable.