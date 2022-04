Hip-Hop is in a great space right now. RJ Payne, Mav and Flee Lord have conspired on a new song called “Padded Room,” which is a special lyrical concoction. The song is from the recently released “Blood On My Chainsaw” project Payne released earlier this year. The three East Coast rapper bring the pain in there own distinct way, never trying to outdo each other.

Check out the song and weigh-in in the comments.