RK2 aka Mr. TENNECALI Drops New Single Switch It! Ahead of TENNECALI Volume II Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When asked about SWITCH IT, RK2 stated “When SWITCH IT hits the clu

RK2 aka Mr. TENNECALI just dropped some new heat with the release of SWITCH IT! The new single is the first peek at the upcoming TENNECALI volume II project that is expected to drop in early July. The Tennessee/California genre-bending artist and Eastwood @mrblackbandana1 affiliate teamed up with PIMP @p_i_m_p_ to cook up the hottest new music coming out of Palm Springs/Palm Desert California. TENNECALI volume II will be RK2’s third project released in the past year (TENNECALI, REL8).

When asked about SWITCH IT, RK2 stated “When SWITCH IT hits the club and TikTok it’s gonna go crazy.” “It’s summertime and it’s time to get out and TURN UP!” “That’s what SWITCH IT is all about.” “I want everybody to turn up, have some fun, tag me in your SWITCH IT dance videos, use my sound on TikTok and bang SWITCH IT in the car, at home, and in the club.” RK2 doesn’t sound like any other artist out right now and SWITCH IT is definitely heating up fast and can easily turn into one of the hottest new songs of the summer!

IG: @rapper_rkiiTwitter: @rapper_rk2YouTube SWITCH IT!

Song link:

YouTube profile page: https://youtube.com/channel/UC9emrrovBoiYJNMhPjHempgApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/switch-it/1627611037?i=1627611039

Itunes: Switch It! – Single by RK2

Amazon: https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0B321VMRG?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_Z4NW1VqUtvx0B5CyQnU5BSrGt