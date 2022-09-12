Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Louisville, Kentucky rapper Rob Run Corleone is killing the scene with his new song “Trap”.

Rob Run Corleone, whose real name is Robert DeShawn Boyd has the Louisville, Kentucky streets going crazy with his new song “Trap”. There’s nothing better than having your city behind you and the city has spoken. Corleone is up next! The “Trap” visuals feature a cameo fromDen of Thieves actor and director, Vincent Alston’s niece, Tamika ‘Meka’ Alston Roberts Boyd and Dancer @Iamgoddesss_.

Recently, Rob Run Corleone defeated EST Gee in an online VERZUS on Dirty Glove Bastard reels page. Rob gained 5,500 views against EST Gee’s 3,500 views. Currently, the Louisville native is on tour with Empire Platinum artist Bone The Mac, who is managed by God of Grind Baby Savage and Cp Dollars. He recently released the DJ Envy Kentucky Verzus The Industry on www.mymixtapez.com and is featured on the new Bigga Rankin hosted Strictly 4 Traps N Trunkzs Mixtape: Real N#### Radio 2.

Stream the mixtape and check out the official video for “Trap” below, and be on the lookout for Rob’s new track “For Dat Bag” featuring No Limit Records Young Bleed and DVD Global Empress.