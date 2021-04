Rob $tone just released his newest single titled “All 9 Innings,” which is the official San Diego Padres anthem! As you know, Rob puts on for his city of San Diego any chance he can. Having come up as a kid playing baseball and grinding to where he is now in the rap game, this is a completely full circle moment — what he calls “a dream come true.”

Speaking on the Richie Louie-produced record, Rob states, “This song is special and was exciting for me to write because I really had to take myself back to when I played baseball as a kid to get the vibe! Connecting with the San Diego Padres for this anthem is a dream come true for me. I’m just happy the organization and all of the fans love the record! It’s a banger fasho. Much love.”

A banger in its own right, “All 9 Innings” has that West Coast bounce and sees Rob flexing braggadocious bars over a hard-hitting beat. Listen above and get ready to attend baseball games all summer!