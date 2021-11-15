Rob $tone Taps Dom Kennedy In West Coast Banger “No Handshakes“

Rob $tone is a gem coming out of the West Coast, and now he taps Los Angeles’ own Dom Kennedy for his newest single titled “No Handshakes.”



Stemming off the momentum of his previous releases — “All 9 Innings” which served as the anthem for the San Diego Padres home baseball games, “I Love It” featuring Rubi Rose, and “GOSSIP” featuring Too $hort — this new record pays homage to California as a whole: the unmatched weather, beautiful women, and undeniable swag.



Speaking on the record, Rob states, “This record is crazy special to me! Dom’s a real solid dude & legend in the game so to gain his respect and have him rock with me the way he does means a lot. I’d been working on my album BONA FIDE for a minute and when I sent this one to Dom, he said ‘this the one for real’ and sent his part back in a few hours! I was out at Delilah when he sent it and instantly left the table to go get a good listen to that! Much love and respect to the big homie!”

Rob $tone is San Diego’s finest, and he’s here to put his city on the map at all times. Exploding onto the scene with his viral smash “Chill Bill” in 2015, who’s music video on Youtube currently has over 288 million views and counting, the West Coast rapper has been continuously feeding his fans with nothing short of bangers.

Most recently, he released his 7-track EP titled Solitaire Stone, holding fans over until his highly-anticipated forthcoming album BONA FIDE.