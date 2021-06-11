Rob $tone Taps Rubi Rose For Summer Banger “I Love It”

Rob $tone continues to unleash bangers for his growing fanbase. Born and raised in San Diego, everything came full circle with his last release, “All 9 Innings,” which was played at the San Diego Padres game with Rob in attendance.

Now, he continues to push his foot on the gas pedal with his newest collaboration with Rubi Rose on “I Love It.”

With the world opening back up, people are more than ever eager to be outside… “I Love It” will have you turnt no matter what the occasion. The new record is a West Coast bop, recruiting fan favorite Rubi Rose who brings that high female energy we all need in our lives.

Speaking on the Diego Ave-produced record, Rob states, “Diego said ‘bro, we gotta get Rubi on this.’ I hit Shirley Ju up, seen she was just with Rubi. Rubi pulled up for the video, everything was real cool. Shout out to Rubi for being down-to-earth, real sweet, a real humble person. I’m excited to get this one out to the world!”