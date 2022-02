This lyric video looks like it was filmed in the metaverse, but we’re down with everything that 2022 has to offer so we’re open to that. Check it out as we get a new joint from Robb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert. This song sounds as big as the diamond that Uzi had in his […]

This lyric video looks like it was filmed in the metaverse, but we’re down with everything that 2022 has to offer so we’re open to that. Check it out as we get a new joint from Robb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert. This song sounds as big as the diamond that Uzi had in his forehead and it absolutely slaps in the car. Turn this one up for the full effect.