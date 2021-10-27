Rojah Larue Gets Real On ‘Miss Me’

On ‘Miss Me,’ Larue delivers a heartfelt message about cutting someone off that he cared deeply about.

Florida-based hip hop artist Rojah Larue entered 2021 with a bang on his track ‘Miss Me.’ The artist has found success independently, amassing hundreds of thousands of streams on his music online.

On ‘Miss Me,’ Larue delivers a heartfelt message about cutting someone off that he cared deeply about. The artist explains that some relationships aren’t worth the peace of mind they might be taking away.

The artist offers up a fast-flowing melodic performance, carefully utilizing auto-tune throughout the track. The song is based on a guitar and keys, adding soothing elements to the overall vibe of the track.

