King of the Midwest Romey releases his new single “Fear the Deer” off his label imprint Get Rich Records. The record is a Milwaukee Bucks anthem produced by Victory. To date, Romey has sold over 100,000 units and is continuing to make noise in the streets. Stay Tuned for more of Romey in 2022!

Stream Fear the Deer on all platforms.

https://ampl.ink/Llb04

