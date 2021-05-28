Rising Hip-Hop Phenomenon Rosé Riley Releases Video To Banger “Murder Mountain” Featuring Yung Tash

Rosé Riley releases the official video to his fast-bubbling trap banger “Murder Mountain” featuring Yung Tash today!

Emerging as a buzzing phenomenon with legendary collaborative co-signs from the likes of N.O.R.E. and Wyclef Jean, just under-the-radar, 20-year-old Harlem, NY rapper, producer and Heads Music recording artist Rosé Riley releases the official video to his fast-bubbling trap banger “Murder Mountain” featuring Yung Tash today via premiere on VEVO’s “Incoming Daily.”

With the single “Murder Mountain” already garnering over 25,000 streams on Spotify, the visual for it follows the continuing rising buzz Rosé Riley is organically collecting on the streets and streams with the track as well as with his bold bars on other fan favorites including “Bragging & Boasting,” and “The World is Yours” f/ V$ Asad which has received over three million views on Worldstar Hip Hop for its music video.

“Murder Mountain” is from Riley’s forthcoming debut album “Rosé Season” that drops later this year.

Riley has already performed on many stages.

His most recent feature was on the track “Faded Butterfly” from Wyclef Jean’s most recent album Wyclef Goes Back To School, in addition to Jazzy Amra’s single “You Got Me”, and Wyclef’s smash hit “Trapicabana Remix” from the Carnival III featuring N.O.R.E., and Ñejo.

As passionate about fashion as he is music, in 2020 Riley dropped his clothing line Rose Fam, featuring custom designed hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatpants that are quickly becoming exclusive hype beast cult favorites.

He is currently a full-time music major college student diligently focused on furthering his music career and his designs, all while steadily building his social media following releasing more and more musical heat.

Get ready for more from ROSÉ RILEY soon.

Connect With Rosé Riley | IG, Twitter, Triller, Tik Tok: @IAMROSERILEY