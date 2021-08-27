RRose RRome Unleashes New EP “Rose Gold Pre Pack”

RR is here to put on for his hometown of Brooklyn, arriving on the scene with straight bars and storytelling in his lyrics. Doing everything completely independent, the rising rapper is here to inspire the masses to go after their dreams, simultaneously doing whatever it takes to get to the bag.

Now, Rome returns with his newest EP titled Rose Gold Pre Pack, a short teaser for the release of his forthcoming album titled Rose Gold. Clocking in at 4 tracks, the body of work is described as a “a healthy appetizer for streets!” This is the type of music you play in the midst of summertime in NYC, a place where hip-hop was born.

RRose RRome states, “4 tracks, 7 Minutes. You won’t regret a second if you’re into hip-hop in its rawest element, and that’s on God n em’! THIS THE SCHOOL OF HARD KNOCKS, AND N*GGAS NEED TO STUDY. I’m giving my supporters (as well as myself ) their Roses now!”

In addition to his forthcoming album arriving in the fall, fans can expect new Rose Gold merch and his own clothing line in the near future.

Rrose adds, “I literally had people thank me for the music that they’ve been streaming, saying it motivates them to get up and get a bag. To not feel indifferent for talking their s###. I do it for those moments, that’s my inspiration.”