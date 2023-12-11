Rugireo Drops Video For Banging New Single “two step” featuring ZEEK

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rugireo seamlessly blends his talent in acting, producing and directing. Check out his new cut “two step” featuring ZEEK.

Rugireo is a multifaceted artist in Hip-Hop, seamlessly blending his talents as an actor, director, and producer. Born in New Jersey, Rugireo’s journey into music began at the tender age of thirteen, spurred by his early interests in creating video content and skits.

Facing challenges in his personal life, with his parents undergoing a tumultuous relationship, he sought solace in music and art. This refuge immersed him in activities like editing fan-made music videos, writing scripts, and illustrating.

The transformative period in Rugireo’s life came at 18, marked by his encounter with Yung Rocko at Blackcat Studios. This meeting was pivotal in guiding his musical direction, particularly in recording techniques and performance nuances. Now 25, Rugireo resides in New York City, having moved there from Delaware in October 2023.

His artistic influences are a testament to his diverse taste, drawing inspiration from Anderson Paak, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole, and Denzel Curry. Rugireo’s talents have seen him perform in various notable venues across the East Coast, including the Dover Music Festival, The Red Room in Philadelphia, and Washington Square Park in NYC.

His appearance at Washington Square Park with Hunna G Beats garnered over 200,000 views on Instagram alone. Additionally, his presence has been felt in the digital realm with multiple podcast appearances under his former name, Matt Vanzetti.

Rugireo’s work has garnered critical acclaim, with “Bottle Talk Podcast” praising his album “(Italian Made)” as “one of the best records of the year (2020).” Nakid Magazine and Medium Magazine have also highlighted his single “Ocean,” with Medium describing it as a blend of ’70s vibes with ’90s-esque lyrics.

His newest release, “two step” featuring Zeek, is a Dance/Pop-Rap track that reflects on a personal romantic experience during the pandemic. The track is noted for its upbeat, funk-pop sound, contrasting with the emotional depth of the lyrics.

Take a look at Rugireo’s video for “two step” below.