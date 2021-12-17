Rxalu Loaded – Hooper Dreams (Official Music Video)

Rapping about the harsh realities of the Dirty South, Rxalu Loaded glorifies the hustle, notoriety, and unique individuals he encourages day-to-day maneuvering through Texas, incorporating trap and unapologetic storytelling with personal experiences. Loaded has undoubtedly placed himself on the mainstream landscape as a prominent figure in Texas rap and earned his credentials in the industry […]

Rapping about the harsh realities of the Dirty South, Rxalu Loaded glorifies the hustle, notoriety, and unique individuals he encourages day-to-day maneuvering through Texas, incorporating trap and unapologetic storytelling with personal experiences. Loaded has undoubtedly placed himself on the mainstream landscape as a prominent figure in Texas rap and earned his credentials in the industry as a whole. Originally produced by his popular persona and underground music, Loaded solidified early recognition from the masses, regional heavyweights, and more. Check out his latest music video for “Hooper Dreams”.

