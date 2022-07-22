Ryck Jane – Ryde or Die [Official Music Video]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles musician Ryck Jane is back with her new single “Ryde or Die” from her upcoming EP “Jane Got Gun” which is due to release this fall! Ryde or Die is produced by Ishmael Ferguson and written by Ryck Jane. Ryck Jane uses her melodic rap vocals on this summertime vibe song which is about love and friendship for those people in your life whom you are willing to do anything for. The video was directed by Ashley Eberbauch (Burn One Productions) and shot by Tom Nigel (Steel House Productions).

Ryck Jane is a rapper, trumpet player, singer, songwriter, and producer from Los Angeles, CA.

– Her most recent release, “Ryckstrumentals: Beats, Loops and Vibes (Vol. 1), was an instrumental EP produced by Ryck Jane that gained much momentum on Bandcamp and Spotify from the LoFi community. Including a Spotify playlist by Ryan Celsius.

– Ryck Jane is the official trumpet player for the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium. She has performed with Beyoncé at Coachella and Super Bowl 50, Victoria Monet, Oprah (WW Vision 2020), John Legend, Jasmin Sullivan, DJ Battlecat, T-Boz, Charlotte Day Wilson (Ellen Show), and many more.

– Ryck Jane was a member of the alternative/hip-hop group, The Wylde Bunch. And had the opportunity to tour on the MTV Rock The Vote tour and The Sprite Liquid Mix Tour with N.E.R.D, The Roots, and Talib Kweli. The band also opened up for the Black Eyed Peas and Slightly Stoopid, as well as the Beastie Boys in France.

Stream:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/ryde-or-die-single/1633835720

Social Media:

http://instagram.com/ryckjane