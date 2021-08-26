Rylo Rodriguez- “Murder” ft Nardo

Rylo Rodriguez, who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF record label, drops the reggae influenced track “Murder” featuring Nardo

Rylo Rodriguez who is signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF record label drops the reggae influenced track “Murder” featuring Nardo. Some rap fans will remember Damian Marley sampled this song (Ini Kamoze’s “World-A-Music”) for his hit song “Jamrock.”