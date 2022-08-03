Sacramento Rapper, Skar, Talks About His Road to Success

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Sacramento music scene is overly competitive, and it is hard to break into the limelight and even make it to the global list. But this has not stopped Skar from getting to the top. Skar has cemented his place in the US music scene, with his work getting a lot of attention from both his growing fan base and players in the industry, such as Mozzy Records.

Skar signed with Mozzy Records and has been on three tours with them. He has performed in Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, Oregon, Chicago, NYC, and many more. Skar has also started his own label, No Feelings Ent.

His incredible voice, smooth lyrical flow, and undeniable rap skills help him stand out from the competition. Skar has millions of views on YouTube and has earned two plagues- one for 100K subscribers.

As a young artist, he says his goal is to use his music and social platforms to inspire other young people from his hometown and beyond. Skar is sharing his story with the world and showing his fans that nothing is unattainable.

Sacramento is known for its high crime rate, and growing up in the area, Skar didn’t know what it was like to have a dream. There weren’t many opportunities, and Skar explains that recording and releasing his first song was hard.

Despite these challenges, Skar didn’t give up. He continued believing in his dream, worked on his skills, and he has built a solid brand with his music playing in the US and beyond.

“It isn’t easy to get to your goals. You will encounter many roadblocks along the way; sometimes, certain situations will make the journey even harder. But you shouldn’t give up. You can do it!” Says Skar.