Saint Bodhi – “Get Like This” (Acoustic)

Saint Bodhi laments about some good d**k on “Get Like This” and she’s not playing any games with the KY jelly and the freaky stuff. Tune in below and if you are under age, cover your ears, this lyrically is some nympho, pornographic ish!
Saint Bodhi laments about some good d**k on the lyrically pornographic “Get Like This”
Saint Bodhi laments about some good d**k on “Get Like This” and she’s not playing any games with the KY jelly and the freaky stuff. Tune in below and if you are under age, cover your ears, this lyrically is some nympho, pornographic ish!