Saint Bodhi Unleashes First-Ever Podtape ‘MAD WORLD’ Hosted By Shirley Ju 

(AllHipHop Music)
Saint Bodhi is an anomaly in the music industry, a breath of fresh air when it comes to female recording artists as a whole. Inspired directly by real-life experiences growing up in South Central Los Angeles, the singer, songwriter, and rapper prides herself in creating music with substance, with lyrics that resonate with the soul upon each listen.
https://SaintBodhi.lnk.to/MadWorldPodTape
Now, she returns to unleash the first-ever podtape — a mix between a podcast and a mixtape — titled MAD WORLD, hosted by journalist/on-camera host Shirley Ju.
Released via Def Jam, the 12-track project is mixed and composed by Salva, featuring Bodhi’s standout single “Gold Revolver” and her explosive “Mad World Freestyle.”
https://SaintBodhi.lnk.to/MadWorldFreestyle
Listen above and stay tuned for more heat from Saint Bodhi!