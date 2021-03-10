Saint Cassius Delivers a Classic for the Culture with “Brown Skin Girls “

(AllHipHop Music)
Khalil “Saint Cassius” Walton is a Harlem-based rap artist making waves with his quick witted yet smooth approach to hip hop. His rich, soulful delivery is coupled with thoughtful lyrics set to an authentically classic rap beat. The art of his gift can be heard loud and clear on his new single, “Brown Skin Girls,” paired with an equally dope visual.
His sound is unique but his undertones evince a musicality that’s been matured and crafted by those who’ve come before him. He’s no stranger to music. “I had so many great experiences with music when I was young. My grandfather was a singer with an incredible double basso voice like James Earl Jones. My dad played piano & saxophone. He also had an incredible voice so it was in my blood,” he said.
And while Saint Cassius has the swagger of Rod Wave, the flow-structure of Common, and the song’s cool chorus give vibes like Musiq Soulchild, his sound still has its own newness. Black women have been around since the beginning of time, but there’s something dope about a rapper who can make brown skin girls still sound like the flavor of the week.
Brown Skin Girls is a tribute to the rapper’s first born: a girl,” as well as a nod to the Notorious B.I.G. After his daughter was born on Biggie’s birthday, May 21st, he reached out to the rap legend’s mother, Mrs. Wallace on social media. “She was elated,” he explained. Saint Cassius says he thought about the contribution her son made with songs like “Juicy,” “Sky’s the Limit,” and the inspired legacy he left his children. “I wanted to create something for her. A capsule to let her know what I contributed to this era, where women of color are leading us,” he explained.
The song is a work of art. The beat is concise and classic. The focus is on the lyrics and the infectious hook with its soulful harmonies. “I always feel like art communicates the spirit of the time, so both the song and video are an ode to women of color in and around the arts.”
The visual treatment is sexy, cultural and curated. He said, “the video was completely shot on 16mm film and includes so many of my friends and examples of women I want my daughter to look up to.”
This jawn is one for the culture.