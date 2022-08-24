Samuel Guzza Discusses New Projects & His Career

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Every loss leads to an opportunity, and every adversity leads to new possibilities”.

Samuel Guzza has a lot going on. However, it wasn’t always like this or even his intended path. If it weren’t for music, he thinks, he would be in marketing; not just a decent career, but also something everyone needs.

With the world opening back up and the internet growing, even more, to be able to reach such an even wider audience each day, it’s almost unbelievable. Guzza thanks god for the fact he can market himself online with ease.

“I have performed in downtown Los Angeles, a few clubs in Chicago and Ohio as well. I don’t have a favorite venue though (currently.) When it comes to performing in and out of date, Samuel Guzza is no stranger. Bringing his own crowd with him or even building pit new pockets of his fan base wherever he goes, his projects, like his work ethic as an artist, speak for themselves.

“Every loss leads to an opportunity, and every adversity leads to new possibilities”. In the end, Guzza had this much to say, on the record: “Another surprise album is in the works and coming very soon. Stay on my Instagram for more information.”

…And one more thing:

“I also do have a few upcoming shows that I haven’t announced yet. One in Washington, one in Florida, and one in Germany. Coming soon!”

www.instagram.com/samuelguzza