SauceGod- “C.C.”

Connecting with in-house producer JudahBeats, VA vocalist SauceGod delivers his latest commercial release via Steve Stoute‘s United Masters.

Titled “C.C.,” short for Codeine Cowboy, the new single from the now Texas-based trendsetter follows previous releases “Better” and “Foreign Fevers.” The trance-like track details SauceGod’s ongoing sobriety journey while on mandatory lockdown.

In a statement to the press, SG reveals how the song was created:

“I was visiting Dallas in the Summer of 2020 and got stuck here during the lockdown. Giving up pills had me in a weird headspace, but the upside of that experience was the birth of this record.”

Take a listen to “C.C.” below!