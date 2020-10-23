Saweetie Goes “Back To The Streets Featuring Jhené Aiko

Saweetie and Jhene Aiko drop a banging track called "Back To The Streets Featuring Jhené Aiko.

Saweetie drops her sassy new single, “Back To The Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko.

Timbaland produced the song featuring pretty piano chords and a bouncing baseline, which set the tone for Saweetie and Jhené’s lyrical lift-off.

The single serves to empower women and unite two of the baddest in music. Listen to “Back To The Streets.”

Pull up in my hood best dressed/Next thing, upgrade, who’s next/Rich boy got him on deck/Good boy, tell that n#### fetch/I put my new man on a leash/Traded in my old n####, he was just a lease

