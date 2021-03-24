SB SurfsUp- “Mode” Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Having vision can take you to new heights. Those new heights pan out your future in the brightest light possible. Joshua Farmer, notably known as SB Surfsup is a rapper hailing from Memphis Tennessee.
No stranger to the music industry, SB has been making music and igniting movements in his city over the past ten years. His distinct sound and focus on his undeniable talent allowed him to reach those heights and walk in the brightest of lights.
With breakout record “Be Her Man”, SB (at the time known as Skool Boy), made his mark as one of the hottest artists coming out of the South.
Growing up, SB did not have any direct musical influences in his family or circle. As the street life called, SB sought interest elsewhere.
Raised in the “Juke Joints”, SB took a liking to superstars such as Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson. These music influences curated a blend of melody, harmony, soul, and trap, and these sounds spearheaded the road to the next biggest act.
Previously, SB hosted a ton of parties, led a street promotion team, built relationships with both radio and labels and began to release his music. At the time, earning a spot in the industry did not happen overnight or by way of popularity on social sites. His hustle, unique sound, and familiar face made him one of the biggest artists in his city which placed his hometown on the map.
After securing a hit record with Yung Joc and Don Trip, “Go Girl”, the record labels began knocking at his door.
Signing to Asylum/Warner label, mainstream was the next route for the star. Today, he has left Asylum and is now signed to Drought King Music.
He has gone on to release two albums, three singles and has given Spotify a run for their money with successful streams.
A man of many talents, SB is taking his career to the next level. Soul trap has taken on a new meaning, and SB is here to pave that lane as one of the next biggest acts to watch.
Check out the music video for “Mode” above!