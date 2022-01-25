Sean Chaprak Delivers His New Track “New City”

Sean Chaprak’s latest track, “New City,” has stolen his listeners’ breath away. The song has only been available for a few months. However, in such a short period of time, the song has amassed a sizable audience. Every day, the number of people who follow you grows somewhat.

Sean, a Los Angeles-based artist, has made a name for himself as a musician who understands the power of music to communicate himself. He has been on a wide range of shows all throughout the world. “New City,” his most recent CD, has three tunes that are all growing increasingly popular.

Thanks to Rumor Records, Sean has been able to share his music with the rest of the world. He has been quite vocal during the development process. Rumor Records was kind enough to take the time to listen to his worries and requests. We are speechless when we hear the final result

Check out Sean’s music on Spotify:

Follow Sean on Instagram: @seanchaprakfood