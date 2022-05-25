Self-Made Artist Rxlph Is Bringing Hope to Others

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Although it may seem like people in the music industry had a soft ride into the game, they have experienced their share of struggles to reach the top of the charts. Not being accepted in the music industry can make someone abandon their musical journey. However, such negativity will never stop determined and resilient individuals. Fast-rising music star, rxlph is a classic example that hard work, focus, and resilience can help achieve your greatest dreams.

rxlph is a multi-talented recording and performing artist making his way into the mainstream. Like many other young artists, rxlph has faced numerous hurdles, including battling depression. Yet he has overcome the odds to find success.

Though an innately talented artist, rxlph was never given the platform to showcase his talent as an artist because not everyone believed in it. In fact, his close friends laughed and mocked him after listening to his music. It was a daunting phase that sank him into depression, leaving him on the verge of giving up.

“Coming from almost wanting to end my life at one point, the one thing that stopped it from happening was hearing how I saved the life of one of my own fans is what made me take music seriously and actually be there for my fans,” says rxlph.

The sensational artist is now leveraging his talent to preach hope and life to others. He believes that there are millions dying from depression, and he wants to reach out and impact their lives. His music speaks of the different issues affecting society today.