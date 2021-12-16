Semaj The Poet- “Like That”

Semaj’s energy, talent, and story-telling ability have deemed this versatile rapper, singer, songwriter, and pianist, a force to be reckoned with.

Under the influences of Prince, Bruno Mars, and Phil Collins, Semaj The Poet has created a refreshing feel-good sound that moves and grooves audiences of all sizes.

His relatable lyrics and vocal ability have allowed him to create pleasing and heartwarming content that is sure to stand the test of time.

As an independent artist, he has been working diligently to create a new Hip Hop & funk sound that promises to enrich the current Bay Area music scene.

On “Like That”, the Bay Area native charismatically summons listeners into sonic bliss, delivering sounds of funk, soul, and pop, creating a palpable listening experience that resonates with an indulging groove.

If you are not yet familiar with Semaj, check out his previous release “Like That.”

Stay connected with Semaj: IG: @SemajThePoet