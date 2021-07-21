Senior Sticks With His Promise of an Album per Year – Break & Tell Out on July 23rd

When James William Awad, a successful entrepreneur who releases music under the artist name of Senior, puts out his Break & Tell album on July 23rd, he’ll be doing just that—keeping a promise to his fans and delivering the kind of music people who follow him have grown to expect from him.

Keeping to one’s promises and maintaining a consistent level of quality are a couple of lessons from the world of business that translate well into all sorts of other areas and endeavors. When James William Awad, a successful entrepreneur who releases music under the artist name of Senior, puts out his Break & Tell album on July 23rd, he’ll be doing just that—keeping a promise to his fans and delivering the kind of music people who follow him have grown to expect from him.

Senior’s second album comes less than a year after his debut album, I Feel Better Alone, hit the streaming platforms to the joy of many who were able to identify with the themes he was covering. With song titles like Anxiety, Fall for You, and Made It Bigger, it was obvious that the subjects of the songs dealt with the real trials and tribulations of a young man’s life.

As such, they resonated with his audience, who wanted more of the same level of authenticity and truthfulness, and now they’ve got it. In no less than 14 tracks, Senior is once again pouring real-life experiences into his lyrics. His trademark delivery is there again, taking the best out of hip-hop and RnB royalty and packaging it with a decidedly contemporary feeling. For the people who have fallen in love with the sound of his previous record, Break & Tell won’t disappoint—it will serve as the perfect stepping stone for the next thing this young artist has in store.

So far, the pandemic and his incredibly busy schedule with building and running a company have played a major part in why Senior still hasn’t performed in front of a live audience. Soon, however, this is going to change. If everything goes according to plan, Senior might start touring next year, in support of his next album. To get there, he has to stay true to his promise of an album a year, which he has no plan to renege on. Hopefully, the world will be in a much better place at that time regarding the pandemic, too.

Until then, however, fans of Senior’s art have a whole new album to tide them over. Besides his musical content, the Montreal-based polymath is also active on social media, as well as on the cutting edge of business innovation. Since landing on the music scene last year, he’s been steadily moving upward, both in terms of his ability to communicate his feelings through his music and delivering a message that’s worthy of hearing. To keep track of his new ideas, follow Senior on social media.